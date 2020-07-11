Champions League absence won't cause Man Utd panic, says Solskjaer
>> Reuters
Published: 11 Jul 2020 06:29 PM BdST Updated: 11 Jul 2020 06:29 PM BdST
Failing to qualify for next season’s Champions League would not cause Manchester United to panic and alter their plans in the transfer market, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said on Saturday.
United are fifth in the Premier League standings with 58 points, one behind Leicester City, who occupy the final Champions League spot with four games to play.
With second-placed Manchester City facing a European ban for breaching UEFA financial rules, fifth would guarantee qualification for the Champions League unless City win an appeal in the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
“I don’t think the club would panic or go crazy with plans that we’ve already talked about for years to come,” Solskjaer told reporters in a virtual news conference ahead of Monday’s Premier League home game against 12th-placed Southampton.
“You do have to have a long-term plan but short-term some decisions will be easier to make if you get the Champions League.”
United could also qualify for the Champions League by winning the Europa League, where they hold a 5-0 advantage over LASK heading into the second leg of their last-16 tie.
United, who are on a 17-match unbeaten run in all competitions, have won each of their last four Premier League games by three goals and Solskjaer said attacking football was ingrained in the club.
“It’s about winning, of course it is, but it’s also about our fans and the way we approach the game. You play with pace, power, you play with no fear, you take risks and you’ve got players who have got quality,” he said. “That’s just the DNA of the football club.”
Striker Mason Greenwood has had an impressive breakthrough campaign, scoring 16 goals in all competitions, and Solskjaer brushed off suggestions that the 18-year-old had exceeded expectations.
“We know what he’s capable of and always trusted him to be a part of this squad and chip in with performances and goals, we’ve seen it every day,” he said.
- Real notch eighth straight win
- Marcelo to miss remainder of league season
- Mourinho confident he can bring Spurs silverware
- ‘VAR must avoid wrong idea of solidarity with refs’
- Barcelona or Napoli ‘await’ Bayern
- Govt mulls resuming sports following health rules
- Experts warn of high-risk Tokyo Olympics amid pandemic
- Vinicius to retake COVID-19 test: Zidane
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Wife says not all news about Regent Hospital’s Shahed is correct
- How money propelled Shahid, wife Salina to parliament
- COVID-19 advisory committee recommends Eid cattle market ban in four cities
- Bangladesh blacklists Tapentadol painkiller as narcotic substances
- Former Bangladesh home minister Sahara Khatun MP dies at Bangkok aged 77
- Erdogan signs decree allowing Hagia Sophia to be used as a mosque again
- Ex-wife or friend defecated in their bed in 'fitting end' to marriage, Depp tells court
- China bars US-Bangla flights from Bangladesh for a week over COVID-19
- Bangladesh logs 2,686 new virus cases, death toll tops 2,300
- ‘She was our guardian’: Awami League activists remember Sahara Khatun