Bangladesh mulls resuming sports ensuring compliance with health protocols

State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russell hinted at this development in an emergency meeting at the ministry on Thursday.

“We want to resume the domestic games which require no physical contact… The safety of the players is of utmost importance to us,” he was quoted as saying in a media statement from the ministry.

“We will discuss this with the health and family welfare ministry next week,” he added.

The sports ministry is also making plans to prepare the archers and shooters for next year’s Olympic Games.

Bangladesh suspended all sporting activities indefinitely on Apr 4 in an effort to limit the spread of the pandemic.