Bangladesh mulls resuming sports ensuring compliance with health protocols
Bangladesh is thinking about resuming sport activities under strict health safety measures under the ‘guidance of the health ministry’.
State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russell hinted at this development in an emergency meeting at the ministry on Thursday.
“We will discuss this with the health and family welfare ministry next week,” he added.
The sports ministry is also making plans to prepare the archers and shooters for next year’s Olympic Games.
Bangladesh suspended all sporting activities indefinitely on Apr 4 in an effort to limit the spread of the pandemic.
