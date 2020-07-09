Villarreal beat Getafe to keep up Champions League push

Santi Cazorla put Villarreal ahead from the penalty spot in the 66th minute then restored their advantage with a second spot-kick in the 86th after Hugo Duro had equalised for Getafe in the 80th.

Ruben Pena sealed Villarreal's sixth win in eight matches by scoring in added time as they provided the perfect response to their 4-1 defeat to Barcelona on Sunday, which was their first loss since the season resumed after the coronavirus stoppage.

Getafe had furiously protested both penalties and tensions boiled over when the fulltime whistle came, as numerous players clashed before heading down the tunnel to their respective dressing rooms.

The victory took fifth-placed Villarreal on to 57 points, three behind Sevilla who occupy the final Champions League berth but have a game in hand.

Getafe's hopes of qualifying for Europe's elite competition for the first time are all but over, however, as they were left sitting sixth in the table on 53.

Elsewhere, Real Betis strolled to a 3-0 win at home to Osasuna which mathematically ensured they will avoid relegation.

Betis are 13th on 41 points and hold a 12-point lead over 18th-placed Real Mallorca as well as having a better head-to-head record.

Osasuna, who have already guaranteed their top-flight status, are 11th on 45.