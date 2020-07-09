Salah double at Brighton keeps Liverpool on track for points record
>> Reuters
Published: 09 Jul 2020 03:42 AM BdST Updated: 09 Jul 2020 03:42 AM BdST
Mohamed Salah scored twice as champions Liverpool moved on to 92 points with a 3-1 win at Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League on Wednesday.
Juergen Klopp's side were 2-0 up within eight minutes after Brighton paid heavily for sloppy work in their attempt to play the ball out from the back.
Naby Keita robbed Davy Propper and slipped the ball to Salah who confidently drove home to open the scoring in the sixth minute.
Two minutes later and Brighton were caught out again by Liverpool's pressing, this time Salah setting up Jordan Henderson who finished with a perfect drive.
Graham Potter's team pulled a goal back on the stroke of halftime with Leandro Trossard sweeping home a first-time shot after a pinpoint cross from Tariq Lamptey.
Brighton, who recovered well from their poor start, should have drawn level on the hour when the ball fell to an unattended Dan Burn at the back post but he failed to test Alisson with a poor connection.
Egyptian Salah wrapped up the win, Liverpool's 30th in their 34th game of the season, with a superbly angled near post header from an in-swinging Andy Robertson corner.
Liverpool need nine points from their remaining four games to secure the highest points total in a Premier League season, with the current record set by Manchester City, who amassed 100 points in 2018.
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage
- MP Shahid will lose seat in parliament if he is a Kuwaiti citizen, says Hasina
- How Shahed made his way to Awami League subcommittee
- South Point School gets notice for running unapproved campuses
- Bangladesh shuts down hospital, hunts for owner over ‘fake’ COVID-19 test reports
- WHO acknowledges 'evidence emerging' of airborne spread of COVID-19
- Bangladesh logs 3,489 new virus cases, body count nears 2,200
- US withdrawal from WHO over claims of China influence to take effect July 2021: UN
- Bangladesh decides to import rice as prices surge in pandemic
- India arrests South Korean CEO, 11 others for gas leak at LG Polymers