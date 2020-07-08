Vardy's late strike earns Leicester point at Arsenal

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's 20th league goal of the season looked like handing the hosts a fourth successive win to maintain their late push for a top-four finish.

Visiting keeper Kasper Schmeichel made several fine saves to keep Leicester in the game after Aubameyang's 21st-minute goal, but the visitors came back strongly in the second half.

Arsenal had Nketiah sent off in the 75th minute for a reckless tackle on James Justin -- a decision made after referee Chris Kavanagh viewed a pitch-side monitor.

Leicester then levelled in the 84th minute as Vardy tapped home at the far post after a low cross from Demarai Gray.

Vardy had an anxious wait as the decision was checked by VAR for a possible offside but the goal stood and the Foxes returned home with a point that took them four points above fifth-placed Manchester United who have a game in hand.

Leicester, who have won only two of their last 10 league games, earlier slipped to fourth after Chelsea's 3-2 win at Crystal Palace. Arsenal are seventh, nine points off the top four.