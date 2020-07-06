Atalanta win again after handball rule reaches new extreme

Cagliari striker Giovanni Simeone thought he had given his team the lead, and scored for the fifth game in a row, when he curled the ball past Marco Sportiello after 11 minutes.

There were no protests from Atalanta who were waiting to restart when the referee indicated a VAR review which showed that the ball may have faintly brushed Simeone's hand in the build-up.

It did not change the direction of ball and Simeone's hand was not outstretched, however, the new rule states that any handball in the build-up to a goal means it has to be disallowed.

It got worse for Cagliari in the 27th minute when Andrea Carboni pushed Ruslan Malinovskyi, was sent off for a second bookable offence and conceded a penalty which Luis Muriel converted.

Atalanta were able to pace themselves after that although Cagliari were twice close to equalising near the end.

Atalanta, who have won their last 10 games in all competitions, stayed fourth with 63 points and moved within one point of Inter Milan while Cagliari are 11th.