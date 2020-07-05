Bayern thrash Leverkusen 4-2 to win their 20th German Cup title
Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich kept their hopes of a treble alive after a dominant 4-2 win over Bayer Leverkusen to lift the German Cup for a record-extending 20th time at the Olympiastadion on Saturday.
Bayern sealed their 13th domestic double as Hansi Flick, who took over as interim boss when they sacked Niko Kovac in November, repaid the Bavarian club's faith in him by winning his first final as permanent manager.
Flick also became the first German to win the country's league and cup double as a player and manager.
Bayern doubled the lead when Joshua Kimmich released Serge Gnabry down the right channel and the winger's uncontested shot nestled into the bottom corner for the 24-year-old's 20th goal of the season in all competitions.
Lewandowski then pounced on Manuel Neuer's long ball and let fly a thunderous strike from range at Hradecky and the Finnish goalkeeper fumbled, allowing the ball to creep over the line to give the Polish striker his 50th goal of the season.
There was late drama when VAR spotted a handball in the box in stoppage time to award Leverkusen a penalty. Kai Havertz's consolation strike into the top corner proved to be the final kick of the game as Bayern defended their title.
Bayern have now won 17 games in a row in all competitions and are also unbeaten in their last 26 games stretching back to December. They lead Chelsea 3-0 on aggregate in the Champions League last-16, with the second leg to be played next month.
Leverkusen, who missed out on Champions League qualification after finishing fifth in the Bundesliga, can still qualify for Europe's elite competition if they win the Europa League where they lead Rangers 3-1 on aggregate in the last-16.
