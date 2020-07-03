Manchester City honour Liverpool - then hammer them 4-0
>> Reuters
Published: 03 Jul 2020 03:53 AM BdST Updated: 03 Jul 2020 03:53 AM BdST
Manchester City generously applauded new champions Liverpool onto the field before their Premier League match on Thursday -- and promptly showed no mercy by thrashing them 4-0 at the Etihad stadium.
With the title secured a week ago, there was little at stake for Juergen Klopp's Liverpool side who showed far from their usual levels of intensity but the loss, just their second of the league campaign, was an emphatic reminder that City will be desperate to regain their crown next season.
Salah then struck the post after a clever pass from Roberto Firmino, whose hair was coloured red, but if Liverpool thought they were in for another night of festivities, they were in for a rude awakening.
Joe Gomez could not cope with Raheem Sterling's twisting and turning in the box, pulling him to the ground before Kevin De Bruyne converted the penalty in the 25th minute.
The 20-year-old Foden made it 3-0, firing past Alisson after a swift exchange with Kevin De Bruyne.
City were showing an unusual willingness to play long balls and after Rodri launched a pass deep to De Bruyne, the Belgian found Sterling inside the box and he slipped the ball goalwards, with substitute Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's outstretched touch only turning it into his own net.
- ‘Real not counting on Barca slip-ups’
- No fans at La Liga stadiums until season end
- Griezmann decline deepens
- Pjanic won’t be distracted by Barca move: Juve coach
- The billionaire, Bollywood and the future of Indian football
- Arsenal thump Norwich
- Barca draw 2-2 with Atletico
- Man Utd cruise to 3-0 win at Brighton
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Kendall, Kylie Jenner deny Bangladesh worker non-payment accusations as imbroglio
- Myanmar jade mine collapse kills at least 162
- Bangladesh's virus caseload tops 153,000; another 38 die
- Finance Minister Mustafa Kamal travels to London for treatment
- Bangladesh moves to shut production at all state-owned jute mills
- Government to lift age limit for technical diploma courses
- Latifur Rahman, chairman of Transcom Group, dies at 75
- Bangladesh records two-thirds of 150,000 COVID-19 cases in June
- Kuwait suspends army official for taking bribe from Bangladesh MP
- Bangladesh exporters block India imports at Benapole port in tit-for-tat move