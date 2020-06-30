African Cup of Nations postponed from January next year to 2022

The COVID-19 health crisis has suspended football across most of the continent since March and left little time to complete the qualification competition.

The Cup of Nations was due to be held from Jan. 9-Feb. 6 next year but will now be scheduled for January 2022.

Cameroon will get to stage the semi-finals and final of this year’s African Champions League which will be played at a single venue in Douala, CAF’s executive committee decided.