African Cup of Nations postponed from January next year to 2022
>> Reuters
Published: 30 Jun 2020 10:01 PM BdST Updated: 30 Jun 2020 10:05 PM BdST
Next January’s Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon have been postponed by one year and will now take place in 2022, the Confederation of African Football decided on Tuesday.
The COVID-19 health crisis has suspended football across most of the continent since March and left little time to complete the qualification competition.
The Cup of Nations was due to be held from Jan. 9-Feb. 6 next year but will now be scheduled for January 2022.
Cameroon will get to stage the semi-finals and final of this year’s African Champions League which will be played at a single venue in Douala, CAF’s executive committee decided.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Man miraculously survives 13 hours of launch capsize in Dhaka
- Video shows terrifying moments of Buriganga launch capsize
- Bangladesh reports 64 new virus deaths, a daily record; caseload crosses 145,000
- Dhaka’s Postogola Bridge develops crack after being hit by rescue vessel
- Hasina questions ‘abnormal’ Tk 200m monthly bills for DMCH medics
- India's first COVID-19 vaccine candidate approved for human trials
- Bangladesh offices to operate on limited scale until Aug 3
- India bans 59 mostly Chinese apps amid border crisis
- EU to allow in visitors from 14 'safe' countries, Bangladesh excluded
- Chevron Bangladesh gets Eric Walker as new president