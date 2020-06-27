Aspas strikes late to blunt Barca's title bid
>> Reuters
Published: 27 Jun 2020 11:38 PM BdST Updated: 27 Jun 2020 11:38 PM BdST
Spain striker Iago Aspas dealt a fresh blow to Barcelona’s La Liga title hopes by striking a late free kick to snatch a 2-2 draw at home to the Catalans on Saturday as Quique Setien’s side twice threw away the lead in a thrilling match.
Luis Suarez headed Barca in front in the 20th minute thanks to a piece of ingenuity from Lionel Messi, who looked certain to fire at goal from a free kick but instead lofted the ball towards his Uruguayan strike partner.
Russia striker Fedor Smolov equalised for Celta early in the second half before Suarez again combined with Messi to restore Barca’s lead in the 67th minute. However, Aspas converted a free kick with two minutes remaining.
La Liga Santander - Celta Vigo v FC Barcelona - Balaidos, Vigo, Spain - June 27, 2020 Celta Vigo's Iago Aspas in action with Barcelona's Gerard Pique, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) REUTERS
