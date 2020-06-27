Aspas strikes late to blunt Barca's title bid

Luis Suarez headed Barca in front in the 20th minute thanks to a piece of ingenuity from Lionel Messi, who looked certain to fire at goal from a free kick but instead lofted the ball towards his Uruguayan strike partner.

Russia striker Fedor Smolov equalised for Celta early in the second half before Suarez again combined with Messi to restore Barca’s lead in the 67th minute. However, Aspas converted a free kick with two minutes remaining.

La Liga Santander - Celta Vigo v FC Barcelona - Balaidos, Vigo, Spain - June 27, 2020 Celta Vigo's Iago Aspas in action with Barcelona's Gerard Pique, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) REUTERS

The draw put Barca back on top of the table on 69 points but Real Madrid, on 68, can go two points clear at the summit with seven games to go if they beat Espanyol away from home on Sunday.