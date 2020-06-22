Liverpool's Klopp praises 'world-class' Alisson after Everton draw
>> Reuters
Published: 22 Jun 2020 10:53 PM BdST Updated: 22 Jun 2020 10:53 PM BdST
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp hailed his "world class" goalkeeper Alisson after the Brazilian produced a superb late save in the 0-0 draw at Everton on Sunday.
With 10 minutes left Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin's clever flick from a low Gylfi Sigurdsson cross was pushed out by Alisson and Tom Davies' follow-up shot hit the post.
"That's what a world-class goalkeeper is, nothing to do for 90 minutes pretty much and then in one second you have to be there and he was there," Klopp told reporters. "It obviously saved us a point -- it wasn't the first one.
"... Outstanding. A difficult goalkeeper game."
Liverpool need five more points to be sure of their first title of the Premier League era. They face Crystal Palace on Wednesday.
Klopp said defender Andy Robertson, who was left out of the squad against Everton due to a minor knock, would be involved. Liverpool will also assess James Milner and Joel Matip after the pair sustained injuries against Everton.
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Bangladesh flags 27 more areas as red zones, locks them down
- Bangladesh regulator bridles Grameenphone with new rules
- Bangladesh’s measures in COVID-19 battle disappoint Chinese experts
- Bangladesh records 3,480 new virus cases; body count tops 1,500
- Govt greenlights 255 vehicles to resume ride-sharing services
- Police arrest key suspect in grisly murder of businessman in Uttara
- Bangladesh to lock down 11 more virus red zones Tuesday
- Bangladesh gives Emirates greenlight to resume flights to Dhaka
- Singer Rezwana Choudhury Bannya infected with COVID-19
- Bangladesh Bank official Fariduddin dies from COVID-19