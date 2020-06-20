Rusty Barcelona held to goalless draw at Sevilla
>> Reuters
Published: 20 Jun 2020 04:59 AM BdST Updated: 20 Jun 2020 04:59 AM BdST
Barcelona were held to a 0-0 draw at Sevilla in an empty stadium on Friday as they dropped points for the first time since the season re-started after the hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Catalans are top of the standings on 65 points from 30 games but second-placed Real Madrid, with 62, can go above their rivals if they beat Real Sociedad away on Sunday due to their superior head-to-head record. Sevilla are third on 52.
Barca’s Lionel Messi went into the match on 699 career goals but failed to get his 700th for club and country, coming closest with a first-half free kick which was headed off the line.
Sergio Reguilon had a glorious chance to snatch a winner in added time when the ball fell into his path from close range but he hit it into the ground and Barca keeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen made a comfortable save for the reigning champions.
