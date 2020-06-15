Real return with convincing win over Eibar
>> Reuters
Published: 15 Jun 2020 04:23 PM BdST Updated: 15 Jun 2020 04:23 PM BdST
Real Madrid beat Eibar 3-1 on Sunday in their first competitive match at the Alfredo di Stefano stadium following La Liga's three-month break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Toni Kroos got Real off to an ideal start at the empty stadium based at their training ground by scoring in the fourth minute while captain Sergio Ramos struck on the half-hour mark before Marcelo netted in the 37th.
Real did ease off after the interval and Eibar forward Sergi Enrich struck the woodwork before Pedro Bigas pulled a goal back for the visiting side on the hour mark.
Real coach Zinedine Zidane used all five of his substitutions as his players continued to tire.
La Liga Santander - Real Madrid v Eibar - Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium, Madrid, Spain - June 14, 2020 Real Madrid's Marcelo celebrates scoring their third goal, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) REUTERS/Susana Vera
"We are very happy with the three points and that things are starting to get back to normal," said Ramos.
"It was a bit weird for everyone to return after such an awful crisis. It's been a strange situation, but at last we're back. Football is very important to everyone and to be able to step on the grass again gave us immense joy."
La Liga Santander - Real Madrid v Eibar - Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium, Madrid, Spain - June 14, 2020 Real Madrid's Luka Modric with coach Zinedine Zidane during drinks brake, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) REUTERS/Susana Vera
Real are usually greeted by a throng of supporters when their bus arrives at the Bernabeu but they faced a far more relaxing journey on Sunday as they walked 300 metres from their residency at the training ground to the stadium.
La Liga Santander - Real Madrid v Eibar - Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium, Madrid, Spain - June 14, 2020 Real Madrid's Toni Kroos celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) REUTERS/Susana Vera
Brazilian left back Marcelo then further stretched the scoreline with a lethal finish into the bottom corner and celebrated by kneeling and raising his right fist, an apparent tribute to the Black Lives Matter campaign taking place around the world.
- Messi leads Barca to flying return
- Juve squeeze into final with Milan draw
- Afridi tests positive for COVID-19
- Ocampos shines as Sevilla win derby in La Liga return
- 2 withdraw as Pakistan prepare for England tour
- Virtual crowds and stadium noise greet return of La Liga
- Barca, Madrid renew close-run title race
- Sterling backs anti-racism protests
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Bangladesh marks dozens of coronavirus red zones, mostly in Dhaka
- Actor Sushant Singh Rajput dies by suicide at 34
- Former mayor of Sylhet City Badar Uddin Ahmed Kamran dies at 69
- Kuwait takes a hard line on Bangladesh MP Shahid arrested on human trafficking charges
- Bangladesh moves to blacklist 14 medical equipment suppliers over alleged graft
- China Southern Airlines flight from Dhaka to Guangzhou suspended over COVID-19 cases
- People can't be left to starve over fear of coronavirus, says Hasina
- Bangladesh to lock down virus hotspots again to contain contagion
- Beijing steps up coronavirus measures as dozens of cases emerge from a food market
- Oishee Rahman given death sentence for murder of parents