Man City face futile pursuit, Villa seek survival as season resumes
>> Reuters
Published: 15 Jun 2020 05:20 PM BdST Updated: 15 Jun 2020 05:20 PM BdST
In ordinary circumstances Manchester City would have long since relinquished their Premier League crown to Liverpool.
Yet on Wednesday, days before the summer solstice, Pep Guardiola’s side will step out at the Etihad Stadium hoping to delay Liverpool’s inevitable coronation a while longer.
Three months after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down Britain and left Liverpool agonisingly close to sealing the title, action resumes as City host Arsenal and Aston Villa welcome Sheffield United — the first of the 92 Premier League fixtures crammed into the next five weeks.
It will be a poignant evening, with both games played inside empty stadiums and marked before kickoff by a minute’s silence for the more than 40,000 people to die of the virus in the UK.
Both managers suffered personally during the tragic weeks that put soccer matches into perspective. Guardiola’s mother died from COVID-19 while Mikel Arteta, who left his post as Guardiola’s assistant in December to manage Arsenal, caught the virus in March but recovered.
Once the whistle blows, however, the competitive juices will kick in and their focus will be only on the next 90 minutes.
In many ways Wednesday’s clash is more crucial to Arsenal.
While City are 25 points adrift of runaway leaders Liverpool, who need two wins to secure their first title since 1990, Arsenal’s burst of form before the shutdown means they have pushed themselves into contention for a top-five finish.
As if this Premier League season was not strange enough, City’s European ban for breaching UEFA financial rules means that instead of needing to finish in the top-four to claim a Champions League spot, fifth is likely to suffice.
Arteta had revived Arsenal before the shutdown, the Gunners unbeaten in eight league games, winning three in a row.
They may be ninth, but are only five points behind fifth-placed Manchester United, having played one game fewer. Even though that game in hand is at City, keeper Bernd Leno thinks the circumstances favour the Gunners.
“We can surprise City because nobody has the rhythm. I’m sure we can have a good start,” he said. “Mikel (Arteta) knows every player and he knows the manager better than anyone.”
Unlike Arsenal, Villa entered the shutdown in freefall with four consecutive defeats, leaving them second from bottom.
This may feel like a fresh start though and a win over Sheffield United would see Dean Smith’s side leapfrog three clubs into 16th spot.
The bad news for Villa, however, is that Sheffield United will be hugely-motivated, knowing three points would lift them to the heady heights of fifth.
- Real return with convincing win
- Messi leads Barca to flying return
- Juve squeeze into final with Milan draw
- Afridi tests positive for COVID-19
- Ocampos shines as Sevilla win derby in La Liga return
- 2 withdraw as Pakistan prepare for England tour
- Virtual crowds and stadium noise greet return of La Liga
- Barca, Madrid renew close-run title race
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Bangladesh marks dozens of coronavirus red zones, mostly in Dhaka
- Former mayor of Sylhet City Badar Uddin Ahmed Kamran dies at 69
- Kuwait takes a hard line on Bangladesh MP Shahid arrested on human trafficking charges
- Actor Sushant Singh Rajput dies by suicide at 34
- Bangladesh moves to blacklist 14 medical equipment suppliers over alleged graft
- People can't be left to starve over fear of coronavirus, says Hasina
- Bangladeshi in Singapore for non-COVID treatment tests coronavirus-positive
- China Southern Airlines flight from Dhaka to Guangzhou suspended over COVID-19 cases
- Beijing steps up coronavirus measures as dozens of cases emerge from a food market
- Bangladesh to lock down virus hotspots again to contain contagion