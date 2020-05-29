Home > Sport

La Liga season to restart on June 11 with Sevilla-Real Betis

  >>  Reuters

Published: 29 May 2020 09:05 PM BdST Updated: 29 May 2020 09:05 PM BdST

Spanish football's top-flight will resume after a three-month pause due to the coronavirus pandemic on June 11 with the local derby between Sevilla and Real Betis, the government's department for sport said in a statement on Friday.

The statement added that the season will finish by July 19, "depending on the evolution of the pandemic"

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.