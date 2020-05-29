FA Cup final to be held on August 1
>> Reuters
Published: 29 May 2020 10:41 PM BdST Updated: 29 May 2020 10:41 PM BdST
The FA Cup final will be held on Aug. 1, the Football Association announced on Friday, after the Premier League said on Thursday that its season will restart on June 17.
The quarter-finals of the FA Cup will be held over the weekend of June 27-28, with the semi-finals earmarked for the weekend of July 11-12.
The FA said that the dates were “provisional” and dependent on all safety elements being in place for the games.
“We are pleased to agree the provisional restart date for the 2019/20 Emirates FA Cup,” said FA Chief Executive Mark Bullingham.
“The competition has been an integral part of the English football calendar for nearly 150 years and we’d like to thank the Premier League executive and clubs for their support in scheduling the remaining matches during this unprecedented time.”
Bullingham emphasised the provisional nature of the proposed dates, adding that “the health and wellbeing of players, staff and supporters remains our priority”.
The schedule for the Emirates FA Cup quarter-finals (originally drawn on 4 March):
Leicester City v Chelsea
Newcastle United v Manchester City
Sheffield United v Arsenal
Norwich City v Manchester United
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Libya's Tripoli government says 26 Bangladeshi migrants killed in revenge attack
- Bangladesh set to step into coronavirus new normal with a lot at stake
- Bangladesh reports 2,523 new virus cases, a daily record; deaths hit 582
- Bangladesh to resume domestic flights on Jun 1, international flights stay suspended
- Pamela Anderson’s Garden of Eden
- Inside a COVID-19 hospital in India, doctors see no end in sight
- Four staffers at State Minister Shahriar’s home contract coronavirus
- Monkeys steal coronavirus blood samples in India
- Bangladesh to recruit another 2,000 doctors, 3,000 health workers to fight coronavirus
- Twitter hides Trump tweet for 'glorifying violence'