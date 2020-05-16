Eerie silence across stadiums on Bundesliga restart
>> Reuters
Published: 16 May 2020 09:04 PM BdST Updated: 16 May 2020 09:04 PM BdST
From social distancing substitutes using airport stairs, to disinfected balls and a potential television audience of one billion, the Bundesliga enjoyed a chequered restart as the first major sports league to resume amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The German top two divisions, suspended since mid-March due to the virus, returned on Saturday, including the Bundesliga's showcase -- the Ruhr valley derby between Borussia Dortmund and Schalke 04 -- as football-starved fans around the globe tuned in to watch live action.
Despite the possible global audience of a billion as predicted by Bayern Munich boss Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, and the hope it gave other sports leagues, it was not what fans had been hoping for.
Instead of the 81,000 crowd packing in Dortmund's Signal Iduna Park, it was a mere 300 people, including players, staff, team officials, broadcasters and security personnel, as in every stadium as part of a strict health protocol.
Fans have also been banned from inside and around the venues to minimise the risk of infection.
Every shout, scream and thud of the ball bounced off the concrete tribunes and was picked up by the pitchside microphones to create a haunting atmosphere.
SC Freiburg's Manuel Gulde celebrates scoring their first goal with Dominique Heintz, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Football - Bundesliga - RB Leipzig v SC Freiburg - Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, Germany - May 16, 2020. Jan Woitas/Pool via REUTERS
The games sounded more like Sunday kickabouts or high-intensity training sessions than the return to action of highly-paid professionals in the world's best attended football league with normally an average of about 42,000 spectators per game.
The Bundesliga is desperate to complete the season for contractual reasons by June 30.
Police were present at the grounds prior to the start in order to deter fans from gathering outside to celebrate.
"The derby without fans is a new challenge for us but equally complex as a regular game," Dortmund police said before the game, urging fans to stay at home. "Make it easy for us and stay at home."
They did stay away from the derby, officials said as the game got under way.
Fortuna Dusseldorf coach Uwe Roesler, as coaching staff and substitutes wearing protective face masks maintain social distance, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Football - Bundesliga - Fortuna Dusseldorf v SC Paderborn - Merkur Spiel-Arena, Dusseldorf, Germany - May 16, 2020. Sascha Schuermann/Pool via REUTERS
Teams had to change their routines completely with Leipzig having brought in a set of airport stairs to keep substitutes at a distance in the tribunes, some three metres higher up than the bench.
The Bundesliga has allowed five substitutions in total per game to cope with the lack of match practice and the congested fixture schedule.
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Trump pointedly criticises Fauci for his testimony to congress
- Muslims attack Hindu man over Facebook post, clash with police in Bhola again
- When cupid loses his arrow: The travails of a matchmaker in times of coronavirus pandemic
- Saiful Alam made DGFI chief as five major generals get new duties in army shake-up
- Another banker dies from COVID-19 in Dhaka
- Shahid Afridi wins auction to buy Mushfiqur’s bat to aid the poor amid coronavirus crisis
- Bangladesh's virus caseload nears 21,000, death toll hits 314
- Bangladesh firm Z&Z says its fabric can kill coronavirus within two minutes
- Keenly-watched COVID-19 vaccine ‘won't be expensive’, developer says
- Bangladesh issues alert as depression intensifies over Bay of Bengal