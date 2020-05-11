Players worried about Premier League restart: PFA deputy chief
>> Reuters
Published: 11 May 2020 05:14 PM BdST Updated: 11 May 2020 05:14 PM BdST
Players have genuine concerns about their health as the Premier League considers resuming fixtures amid the COVID-19 pandemic, players’ union deputy chief Bobby Barnes has said.
The league’s “Project Restart” envisages a return to play in June at neutral venues, once given the green light from the government, but players are worried about transmission when sharing the pitch with others in a contact sport.
A British government study said black people are nearly twice as likely to die from COVID-19 than whites and Barnes said young black players were apprehensive.
"There are players who have voiced genuine concerns," the Professional Footballers Association's Barnes told the Times here
“You’ve got players who’ve got young children, players with pregnant partners, people with underlying health conditions.
“Some of the young black players I’ve spoken to have read what’s in the press and want answers to that (government study). ‘Am I more affected in my demographic and if so why?’
“My stance with the Premier League from day one has been it’s all very well those of us in suits saying what our opinions are but we’re not going to be out there on a Saturday afternoon and we’re not going to be going back to our family.”
A third first team player at Brighton & Hove Albion tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, sparking fresh concerns about the league’s proposed restart.
Clubs are due to meet later on Monday to further discuss how to complete the remaining 92 matches of the season.
- US women's soccer team appeal equal pay ruling
- Umtiti suffers calf injury
- Shakib, Mushfiqur pair up to provide aid
- UFC cuts bout after fighter tests positive for virus
- Football at a fork in the road
- 5 substitutions per team to be allowed
- MCC to extend chairman Sangakkara's term
- Barca players set for COVID-19 tests
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- N95 mask scam report filed 12 days ago: Bangladesh minister sits on it
- Alarm over disregard for lockdown as crowds flock back to streets of Dhaka
- Loan defaulters will qualify for coronavirus stimulus package
- Bangladesh repatriates more than 100 stranded citizens from UK amid pandemic
- Be 'mentally tough': Hasina says coronavirus dealing a huge blow to Bangladesh’s development
- Former state minister Anwarul Kabir dies from COVID-19
- Bangladesh records 11 more virus deaths, daily caseload tops 1,000
- Bag of Tk 8m 'disappears' from National Bank vehicle in Old Dhaka
- Most shopping malls stay shut in Dhaka as traders wary of coronavirus
- Pushed into austerity by virus and oil slump, Saudi Arabia triples VAT rate