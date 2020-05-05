Barca players set for COVID-19 tests ahead of return to training
>> Reuters
Published: 05 May 2020 08:44 PM BdST Updated: 05 May 2020 08:44 PM BdST
Barcelona's players will return to their training ground on Wednesday for the first time since early March to undergo testing for the coronavirus as La Liga clubs begin the path back to activity ahead of a planned return to action in June.
"The first team will return to the training ground on Wednesday to do the necessary tests before starting individual training in the next few days," the Spanish champions said in a statement on Tuesday.
"After completing its inspection of the club's facilities this morning, La Liga has given the green light to carry out these tests in order to guarantee the safety of the players."
Barca's last match was a 1-0 victory over Real Sociedad on March 7, which took them two points clear of Real Madrid with 11 rounds of matches remaining in the league campaign.
La Liga's organising body announced on Monday that all clubs would begin testing their players this week as part of the first phase of a four-step protocol to return to playing matches, without spectators, in June.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- England must 'make do' with limited T20 chances ahead of World Cup: Morgan
- 'The Mountain' Bjornsson deadlifts 501kg to set world record
- Australia topple India in Test rankings
- Indian football legend Chuni Goswami dies at 82
- Virus can affect calendar for years: UEFA executive committee member
- Early resumption of Premier League not safe for players: Neville
- Maggie Haney, elite gymnastics coach, is suspended for 8 years
- FIFA to release $150m to member associations due to COVID-19 pandemic
- Different goal: Former India winger joins coronavirus relief work
- Historic women’s golf event in Saudi Arabia set for October
Most Read
- Shopping malls to reopen on May 10 ahead of Eid
- Bangladesh reports 786 new virus cases in record jump, death toll hits 183
- Trump administration models predict near doubling of daily death toll in US by June
- Internal Chinese report warns Beijing faces Tiananmen-like global backlash over virus
- Bangladesh recruits 2,000 doctors to fight COVID-19 crisis
- Bangladesh to shut inter-district transports during Eid
- Medical board to oversee historian Muntassir Mamoon's treatment for COVID-19
- Bangladesh extends public transport shutdown to May 16 amid coronavirus lockdown
- Tracking the ‘murder hornet’: A deadly pest has reached North America
- Bangladesh to extend banking hours again to 2:30pm as lockdown eases