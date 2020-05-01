Indian football legend Chuni Goswami dies at 82
Sports Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 May 2020 04:10 AM BdST Updated: 01 May 2020 04:10 AM BdST
Legendary footballer of the Indian sub-continent Subimal Goswami, popularly known as Chuni Goswami who brought India the 1962 Asian Games gold medal as captain, has died at 82.
He breathed his last at a South Kolkata hospital on Thursday afternoon, Kolkata’s Anandabazar newspaper reported.
He was suffering from a prolonged illness related to old age, it added.
Born in Bangladesh’s Kishoreganj district in 1938 before partition, the iconic sportsman showed his skill as a dominant forward in his football career.
As a striker, he played 50 international matches representing India.
For his great contribution to football, India conferred on him the Arjuna Award in 1963 and Padma Shri in 1983. He also was given Mohun Bagan Ratna Award in 2005.
Goswami played cricket as well, having featured for Bengal in 46 first-class matches as a pace-bowling all-rounder.
