Home > Sport

FIFA to release $150m to member associations due to COVID-19 pandemic

  >>  Reuters

Published: 24 Apr 2020 08:19 PM BdST Updated: 24 Apr 2020 08:19 PM BdST

FIFA will release operational funds for 2019 and 2020 amounting to $150 million to its member associations as the first step of a relief plan to help negate the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the global football body said on Friday.

Each of FIFA's 211 member associations would receive $500,000 in the coming days as well as any remaining entitlements for 2019 and 2020, it added. The coronavirus outbreak has brought football to a standstill and clubs have struggled to cope with the loss of revenue.

The logo of FIFA is seen in front of its headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland, Sept 26, 2017. Reuters

The logo of FIFA is seen in front of its headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland, Sept 26, 2017. Reuters

"The pandemic has caused unprecedented challenges for the entire football community and, as the world governing body, it is FIFA's duty to be there and support the ones that are facing acute needs," FIFA President Gianni Infantino said.

"This starts by providing immediate financial assistance to our member associations, many of which are experiencing severe financial distress.

"This is the first step of a far-reaching financial relief plan we are developing to respond to the emergency across the whole football community."

FIFA said it would immediately release the second instalment of operational costs for 2020, originally due in July, and which under normal circumstances member associations would have only received in full upon fulfilment of specific criteria.

"This immediate financial assistance should be used to mitigate the financial impact of COVID-19 on football in member associations, namely to meet financial or operational obligations that they may have towards staff and other third parties," FIFA said.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Ex India footballer joins virus relief work

Infantino warns against early re-start

Sarah Burnham tees off on the 17th during the final round of the Cactus Tour / Apache Creek golf tournament at Apache Creek. Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports, REUTERS

Saudi to host women's golf event in October

6 directors quit Barca

Full-strength Saif can ‘fight for top spot’

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola looks dejected after the match. Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Manchester City - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - March 8, 2020. Reuters

Guardiola's mother dies from COVID-19

The Milk Vita road beside Mirpur’s Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium has become barren. Photo: Saad Abdullah

Sports suspended indefinitely

Premier League - Burnley v AFC Bournemouth - Turf Moor, Burnley, Britain - February 22, 2020 General view of the Premier League logo on a match ball before the match REUTERS/Phil Noble

EPL to push players for 30% pay cut

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.