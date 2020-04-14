Home > Sport

Historic women’s golf event in Saudi Arabia set for October

  >>  Reuters

Published: 14 Apr 2020 03:21 PM BdST Updated: 14 Apr 2020 03:21 PM BdST

The first women’s professional golf event to be staged in Saudi Arabia has been rescheduled for Oct 8-11 after it was postponed last month due to the coronavirus pandemic, organisers have confirmed.

The Saudi Ladies International, which is part of the Ladies European Tour (LET), will be hosted at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club with a purse of $1 million, and is the first of its kind to be held in the kingdom.

"We have been extremely impressed by Golf Saudi’s commitment to working through the challenges and making this historic event happen," Alexandra Armas, LET CEO, said in a statement on Tuesday.

The tour has been on hold since the South African Women's Open finished on March 14, with the next scheduled event the Jabra Ladies Open at the Evian Resort Golf Club in France from June 18-20.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Infantino warns against early re-start

6 directors quit Barca

Full-strength Saif can ‘fight for top spot’

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola looks dejected after the match. Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Manchester City - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - March 8, 2020. Reuters

Guardiola's mother dies from COVID-19

The Milk Vita road beside Mirpur’s Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium has become barren. Photo: Saad Abdullah

Sports suspended indefinitely

Premier League - Burnley v AFC Bournemouth - Turf Moor, Burnley, Britain - February 22, 2020 General view of the Premier League logo on a match ball before the match REUTERS/Phil Noble

EPL to push players for 30% pay cut

FIFA President Gianni Infantino during the UEFA Congress REUTERS/Yves Herman

‘Football will be different after coronavirus’

UEFA suspends Champions League

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.