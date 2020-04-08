Saif SC aim for top spot riding out injury woes during coronavirus shutdown
Rubel Jubear, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Apr 2020 09:02 PM BdST Updated: 08 Apr 2020 09:02 PM BdST
Saif Sporting Club coach Drago Mamić feels his team can target the top of the table of the Bangladesh Premier League after players recover from injuries amid the shutdown due to coronavirus outbreak.
As the country completes two weeks of lockdown to halt the spread of the pandemic, sport remains suspended ‘indefinitely’ on government orders.
“We had a big injury problem. First of all our foreign centre-forward (Kobba) didn't play any game. Our centre-half Emery didn't play in the last three games. Captain Jamal sat out two games,” the 66-year-old coach said.
“It was big handicap for our team but… I’m confident that when we (play with the regular team) we’ll be able to continue to fight for the top spot of the BPL,” he added.
Saif SC sit on fifth on the table with 11 points, only two off the pace, and are breathing down the neck of the leaders.
They are closely trailing Abahani and Chittagong Abahani who are joint table toppers on 13 points, and second-placed Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club and Mohammedan Sporting Club Dhaka who both have 12 points.
Their regular starting eleven has been plagued by injuries with forward Faiya Kobba Jr remaining sidelined for all season so far. Rwandan defender Emery Bayisenge and midfielder Jamal Bhuiyan, too, were irregular in the opening games of the 13-team league due to injuries.
Many foreign coaches of the BPL teams have flown back to their native countries amid the coronavirus outbreak. Saif SC’s Croatian coach, however, has stayed behind and spends his days charting strategies for his team and analysing previous games.
