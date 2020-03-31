Messi announces additional Barca pay cut to help employees
>> Reuters
Published: 31 Mar 2020 03:58 AM BdST Updated: 31 Mar 2020 03:58 AM BdST
Barcelona players will make an extra contribution on top of the 70% pay cut they have agreed to take during the enforced La Liga break so that the club's other employees can earn their full salaries during the coronavirus crisis, captain Lionel Messi said.
The club's all-time top scorer was among many Barcelona players who released identical statements on social media on Monday to confirm the decision.
"As well as the 70% reduction in our salaries during the national state of emergency, we will make a contribution so that the club's employees can earn 100% of their salaries during this time," Messi said on his Instagram account.
Reacting to criticism that the players had not made any announcements about what they were doing to help others during the pandemic, Messi added: "We haven't spoken until now because our priority was to find real solutions in order to help the club and those who will be most affected by this situation.
"We also could not forget to send all our best wishes to all Barcelona fans who are suffering in these tough times and everyone who is waiting patiently in their home waiting for the end of this crisis."
The number of coronavirus cases in Spain increased to 85,195 on Monday from 78,797 on Sunday, the country's health ministry said, as the infections surpassed those reported in China.
So far 7,340 people have died from the virus in Spain.
The country is into the third week of a lockdown while all organised football has been postponed indefinitely.
In a separate statement, Barca announced that all players in its sports teams had agreed to reduce their salaries during the state of emergency and confirmed the first team players were taking an additional pay cut for the benefit the employees.
"The club wishes to show its gratitude to its professional athletes during such an exceptional situation," it added.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Messi announces additional Barca pay cut to help employees
- Next year's Olympics set for July 23 2021 start, Tokyo games organisers say
- Juventus players, coach Sarri agree pay cut due to coronavirus
- Rescheduled Tokyo Games may come before summer 2021: Bach
- Messi, Guardiola donate $1.08m each to coronavirus battle
- Tokyo 2020 to be rescheduled to no later than summer 2021: IOC and Japanese organisers
- Tokyo 2020 Games delay looms after US joins calls for postponement
- IOC member Dick Pound says Tokyo 2020 Games will be postponed
- La Liga postponed indefinitely as coronavirus crisis worsens
- Canada pulls out of 2020 Games as Japan, IOC consider postponement options
Most Read
- Bangladesh confirms one more virus case, taking total to 49
- J&J, Moderna sign deals with US to produce possible coronavirus vaccines
- Coronavirus shutdown leads to sharp drop in recorded crime in Dhaka
- Plane leaves Bangladesh with 269 US citizens stranded amid coronavirus pandemic
- Bangladesh hopes to start producing medical-grade PPE in six months
- Rich Europeans flee virus for 2nd homes, spreading fear and fury
- US gives anti-malaria drugs approval for limited, emergency COVID-19 treatment
- German minister in home state of financial centre dies by suicide amid coronavirus crisis
- Trump says US will not pay for security protection for Prince Harry
- Rumours pose major threat to coronavirus fight