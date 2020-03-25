Home > Sport

Messi, Guardiola donate $1.08m each to coronavirus battle

  >>  Reuters

Published: 25 Mar 2020 12:48 PM BdST Updated: 25 Mar 2020 12:48 PM BdST

Barcelona forward Lionel Messi and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola have each donated one million euros ($1.08 million) towards the fight against coronavirus.

Argentine star Messi’s donation will be split between Hospital Clinic in Barcelona and another medical centre in his home country, according to a report in Marca.

"Leo Messi made a donation to the clinic to fight the coronavirus," Hospital Clinic wrote on Twitter. "Thank you very much, Leo, for your commitment and your support."

Former Barcelona player and manager Guardiola made his contribution to a campaign launched by the Angel Soler Daniel Foundation and Medical College of Barcelona.

“Pep Guardiola has made a donation of one million euros to the Angel Soler Daniel Foundation for the acquisition and supply of health equipment to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic,” said a statement from the College.

“The donation campaign promoted by the Medical College of Barcelona and managed through the Angel Soler Daniel Foundation aims to collect medical materials and financial contributions from collegiate doctors and the general population, for the purchase of medical equipment and equipment that is currently lacking in health centres in Catalonia.

“It will also help finance the alternative production, through 3D printing and other methods, of respirators and personal protection equipment for healthcare staff.”

Before Guardiola made his donation, the campaign had raised 33,000 euros in three days.

Spain is the country worst affected by the disease in Europe outside of Italy, with 2,696 deaths and almost 40,000 positive cases.

The region of Catalonia, where Guardiola is from and where Messi has lived since joining Barca aged 13, is one of the worst-affected parts of the country.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

A 3D printed Olympics logo is seen in front of displayed world map and

Tokyo Olympics delayed to 2021

International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Dick Pound, poses in his offices in Montreal, Quebec, Canada February 26, 2020. REUTERS

Tokyo 2020 Games delay looms

A banner for the upcoming Tokyo 2020 Olympics is seen behind traffic lights, following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Tokyo, Japan, March 23, 2020. Reuters

Tokyo 2020 Games will be postponed: IOC member

La Liga postponed indefinitely

The rings are pictured in front of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) during Executive Board meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland, March 3, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

IOC considers postponement of 2020 Games

Soccer Football - Champions League - Manchester United vs FC Basel - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - Sept 12, 2017 Manchester United's Marouane Fellaini celebrates after the match. REUTERS/FILE

Fellaini tests positive for coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: Football - Newcastle United Legends v AC Milan Legends - Steve Harper 20 Years Charity Match - St James' Park - 13/14 - 11/9/13 Paolo Maldini - AC Milan Legends. Action Images / Craig Brough/File Photo

Maldini, son infected with coronavirus

Dybala tests positive for COVID-19

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.