Home > Sport

Juventus's Dybala tests positive for coronavirus

  >>  Reuters

Published: 22 Mar 2020 02:07 AM BdST Updated: 22 Mar 2020 02:07 AM BdST

Juventus and Argentina football forward Paulo Dybala has tested positive for coronavirus but has no symptoms, the Italian Serie A club said on Saturday, making him one of the most high-profile players to be infected so far.

"The player, in voluntary home isolation since March 11, will continue to be monitored," the Turin club said in a statement. "He is well and asymptomatic."

He is the third player at the club, one of the biggest in Europa and Italy's most successful in domestic terms, to test positive after midfielder Blaise Matuidi, a World Cup winner with France in 2018, and defender Daniele Rugani.

Italy is Europe's worst-affected country by the coronavirus and the death toll has leapt by 793 to 4,825, officials said on Saturday.

Around a dozen Serie A players have been reported as testing positive with Sampdoria and Fiorentina the other clubs affected.

The 26-year-old, nicknamed 'the Jewel', joined Juventus from Palermo in 2015 and has won a Serie A title in each of his seasons at the club. He has played 29 times for Argentina.

Dybala said on Instagram that his fiance had also tested positive. "Luckily, we are in perfect condition," he said.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Jamie Day’s message to Bangladesh

AFC Cup matches suspended

Euro 2020 postponed

Copa America postponed

UEFA to delay Euro 2020

Actor Billy Zane attends a ceremony during the Olympic flame torch relay for the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics REUTERS.

For Indian duo, Olympic dream trumps virus fears

An empty soccer field and running track at Riverside Park in Manhattan, Mar 13, 2020. The New York Times

The financial blow of the coronavirus on sports

Representational image. Reuters

Australian sevens players tested for coronavirus

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.