Fellaini tests positive for COVID-19, says club
>> Reuters
Published: 22 Mar 2020 03:04 PM BdST Updated: 22 Mar 2020 03:04 PM BdST
Former Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini has been diagnosed with COVID-19 following his return to China, the Belgian's Chinese Super League club Shandong Luneng announced on its official website on Sunday.
Fellaini, who joined Shandong last January from the English Premier League side, returned to the country on Friday to join up with his club and tested positive for the coronavirus.
The former Belgium international did not have a fever and was asymptomatic, the club said, and has now been placed in quarantine.
Chinese football has been hit hard by the outbreak, with the start of the Chinese Super League pushed back indefinitely from its intended Feb 22 start date.
Fellaini, however, is the first player in the country's top flight to have returned a positive test for the virus.
Brazilian striker Dori, who plays for second division side Meizhou Hakka, was confirmed as having the virus last week while Spain-based China international Wu Lei said he was recovering from the condition on Saturday.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Former Milan defender Maldini and son infected with coronavirus
- Juventus's Dybala tests positive for coronavirus
- National football coach Jamie Day to Bangladesh: maintain hygiene, social distancing
- BCB suspends all forms of cricket in Bangladesh amid virus fears
- Asian Football Confederation suspends play in AFC Cup competition
- Euro 2020 Championship postponed over coronavirus: UEFA
- Copa America postponed to 2021, says CONMEBOL
- UEFA to delay Euro 2020 due to coronavirus
- The financial blow of the coronavirus on sports
- Australian sevens players tested for coronavirus, HQ disinfected
Most Read
- Bangladesh confirms second death from coronavirus
- Mountaineer Wasfia Nazreen tests positive for coronavirus
- Italy deaths jump by almost 800 from coronavirus
- Jack Ma to send 1.8m face masks to Bangladesh, nine other nations
- Coronavirus suspect dies in Sylhet hospital
- Hamid, Hasina discuss coronavirus, Independence Day events
- Bangladesh cuts air connectivity with 10 countries over virus
- Bangladesh health minister draws flak for crowded coronavirus media briefing
- Doctor detained for spreading coronavirus rumours on social media
- Video shows photojournalist Kajol was being followed before disappearance