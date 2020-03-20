National football coach Jamie Day to Bangladesh: maintain hygiene, social distancing
Sport Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Mar 2020 06:58 PM BdST Updated: 20 Mar 2020 06:58 PM BdST
Bangladesh national football coach Jamie Day and his assistant Stuart Watkiss have sent a message to the people with almost all sport events halted across the globe due to the coronavirus crisis.
Day and Watkiss “felt the need to message our supporters at this troublesome time”, Day said in a statement on Friday.
“The coming months are going to be very testing. As a nation we need to work together to get through this period,” he said.
He urged all to follow the guidelines for hygiene and take “sensible measures” to stop the spread of the virus and help protect other people who are vulnerable.
“The people of Bangladesh unite in times of need by praying and working together. Now we need to unite in a different way, to protect each other, this means working together to keep apart at this vital time - social distancing is the key right now,” Day said.
“This great nation are experts at self-discipline and it’s time to put that into practice for a different reason. I have every faith that you can do this,” the coach said.
“Football with our national team has paused but when it is ready to return I will be proud to lead our team again.
“We wish you strength and love during this time and keep the people of Bangladesh in our prayers,” he added.
