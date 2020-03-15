Home > Sport

Australian sevens players tested for coronavirus, HQ disinfected

Rugby Australia (RA) locked down its headquarters to be disinfected after two members of the national rugby sevens programme were tested for the coronavirus.

RA said the players had attended the high performance centre at its Moore Park headquarters in Sydney in the past week and had subsequently self-isolated after showing "signs and symptoms" associated with the virus.

"As a precautionary measure, Rugby Australia headquarters has been closed for two days for an intensive clean," the governing body said in a statement on Sunday.

"All administrative staff have been advised to work from home, and the Australian men's and women's sevens teams will not attend the facility on Monday or Tuesday."

The test results for the players were due in the next 72 hours, RA added.

The coronavirus, which has infected 156,00 people globally and killed more than 5,800, has rocked world sport, with elite competitions and major events cancelled or suspended across the globe as part of containment efforts.

