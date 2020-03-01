Sensation as Liverpool's dream run ends in thrashing at Watford
>> Reuters
Published: 01 Mar 2020 01:32 AM BdST Updated: 01 Mar 2020 01:44 AM BdST
Liverpool's unbeaten run of success in this season's Premier League was ended in unfathomable fashion on Saturday as struggling Watford hammered the European champions 3-0 at their ecstatic Vicarage Road stadium.
Ismaila Sarr inspired the extraordinary upset, stunning Liverpool with two goals in six second-half minutes before he set up captain Troy Deeney with a third for the team who had started the day one from bottom, 55 points behind the runaway leaders.
Liverpool's first league defeat of the season meant the end of their hopes of going the whole league campaign as unbeaten as the new 'Invincibles' after 44 league matches without a defeat.
It also came on the evening when they were expected to surpass champions Manchester City by creating a new English top-flight record of 19 successive league victories.
Liverpool had previously dropped only two points in the league this season -- their draw at Manchester United in October -- but from the start, Watford attacked them with unexpected vigour.
Watford had looked the more likely to break the deadlock in the first half with Gerard Deulofeu proving Liverpool's main tormentor before he was taken off by stretcher with a knee injury.
Yet it was only when Sarr struck twice just before the hour mark and then turned provider for Deeney to shoot home a third that the 'mission impossible' became a reality.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Sensation as Liverpool's dream run ends in thrashing at Watford
- Sluggish Juventus slump to surprise defeat at Lyon
- De Bruyne leads remarkable Man City comeback win in Madrid
- Sharapova is retiring from tennis at 32
- Bayern thump Chelsea 3-0 with two from Gnabry
- Precious Griezmann goal earns Barcelona 1-1 draw at spirited Napoli
- Aubameyang goals give Arsenal 3-2 win over Everton
- Giroud on target as Chelsea beat Spurs to stay fourth
- Marvellous Messi hits four as Barca hammer Eibar 5-0
- Bangladesh handball goalkeeper Sohanur dies in motorcycle crash in Kushtia
Most Read
- Malaysia's Mahathir out as former interior minister Muhyiddin is named PM
- Woman dies after falling off rickshaw during robbery in Dhaka
- Coronavirus cases of unknown origin in US raise new fears
- WHO raises global risk of coronavirus from 'high' to 'very high'
- Mashrafe hits back at question about self-respect: “Am I a thief?”
- US strikes deal with Taliban to withdraw troops from Afghanistan
- Pro-BNP lawyers win top posts in Dhaka Bar polls
- Mainland China, excluding Hubei, reports lowest new daily infections
- Bangladesh easing rules allowing drones for research, entertainment
- Seven killed after car crashes into tree in Rajshahi