Home > Sport

Precious Griezmann goal earns Barcelona 1-1 draw at spirited Napoli

  >>  Reuters

Published: 26 Feb 2020 04:26 AM BdST Updated: 26 Feb 2020 04:26 AM BdST

Antoine Griezmann's second-half equaliser handed Barcelona a vital away goal and earned them a 1-1 draw at Napoli in their Champions League last-16 first leg meeting on Tuesday.

A superb curling strike from Dries Mertens put the home side in front in the first half and saw the Belgian draw level with Marek Hamsik as Napoli's all-time top scorer in all competitions with 121 goals.

But Barca breached a well-drilled Napoli defence after the break when Griezmann fired in a Nelson Semedo cross.

The visitors ended the game with 10 men after Arturo Vidal was sent off late on for picking up two yellow cards in quick succession.

The two sides, who were facing each other for the first time, will meet again at the Camp Nou for the second leg on March 18.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Aubameyang gives Arsenal win over Everton

Messi hits four as Barca hammer Eibar 5-0

Premier League - Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - February 22, 2020 Chelsea's Olivier Giroud in action with Tottenham Hotspur's Toby Alderweireld Action Images via Reuters

Chelsea beat Spurs to stay fourth

National handball goalkeeper dies in road accident

Ex-FIFA secretary general indicted in Switzerland

Atletico edge Liverpool

Dortmund beat PSG 2-1

Coronavirus: Archery competition postponed

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.