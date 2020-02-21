Bangladesh handball goalkeeper Sohanur dies in motorcycle crash in Kushtia
Sports Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Feb 2020 07:21 PM BdST Updated: 21 Feb 2020 07:21 PM BdST
Sohanur Rahman, the goalkeeper for the Bangladesh national handball team, has died in a road accident at the age of 21.
He was critically injured in a motorcycle crash in Kushtia's Hosenabad on Friday and passed away on the way to Dhaka for advanced treatment.
Sohanur represented Bangladesh at the South Asian Games in Nepal last year. He was also a member of the national youth handball team.
The Bangladesh Handball Federation has expressed condolences to Sohanur's family on his untimely death.
