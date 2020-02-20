Former FIFA secretary general and Bein sports chairman indicted in Switzerland
>> Reuters
Published: 20 Feb 2020 05:02 PM BdST Updated: 20 Feb 2020 05:02 PM BdST
Former FIFA general secretary Jerome Valcke and the chairman of the BeIN media group Nasser Al-Khelaifi have been charged in connection with the award of media rights to various World Cup and Confederations Cup tournaments, the Swiss Attorney-General's office (OAG) said Thursday.
Valcke was charged with accepting bribes, several counts of aggravated criminal mismanagement and falsification of documents, the OAG said in a statement. Al-Khelaifi and a third person, an unnamed businessman, were charged with inciting Valcke to commit aggravated criminal mismanagement.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Atletico edge Liverpool 1-0 with vintage defensive display
- Dortmund beat PSG 2-1 with sensational Haaland double
- Coronavirus scare forces Bangladesh to postpone international archery competition
- PSG held to 4-4 draw at Amiens after remarkable comeback
- Barca sneak past Getafe to keep pressure on Real
- Man City banned from European competition for two seasons by UEFA
- Ronaldo penalty earns Juve draw at 10-man Milan
- Bangladesh boy Ruman Shana chosen as world's breakthrough archer
- Messi leads Barca revival in thrilling 3-2 win at Betis
- Ex-Pakistan batsman Jamshed jailed in UK over fixing
Most Read
- BTRC refuses Tk 1 billion from Grameenphone
- ACC to question MGH boss Anis over ‘illegal wealth, money laundering’
- Two Iranians die after testing positive for coronavirus
- Bangladeshi man infected with coronavirus in Singapore is in ‘critical’ condition: Momen
- Bangladesh economy stronger than Singapore’s, says Hasina
- Nine people killed in shootings near Frankfurt, police giving chase
- Top court orders Grameenphone to pay Tk 10bn to BTRC
- Government has nothing to do with Khaleda's imprisonment, says Quader
- Economic fallout from coronavirus grows
- A year on, families are haunted by memories of Churihatta fire victims