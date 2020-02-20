Home > Sport

Former FIFA secretary general and Bein sports chairman indicted in Switzerland

  >>  Reuters

Published: 20 Feb 2020 05:02 PM BdST Updated: 20 Feb 2020 05:02 PM BdST

Former FIFA general secretary Jerome Valcke and the chairman of the BeIN media group Nasser Al-Khelaifi have been charged in connection with the award of media rights to various World Cup and Confederations Cup tournaments, the Swiss Attorney-General's office (OAG) said Thursday.

Valcke was charged with accepting bribes, several counts of aggravated criminal mismanagement and falsification of documents, the OAG said in a statement. Al-Khelaifi and a third person, an unnamed businessman, were charged with inciting Valcke to commit aggravated criminal mismanagement.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Ex-FIFA secretary general indicted in Switzerland

Atletico edge Liverpool

Dortmund beat PSG 2-1

Coronavirus: Archery competition postponed

Barca sneak past Getafe

PSG held to 4-4 draw at Amiens

Man City handed 2-season European competition ban

Ronaldo penalty earns Juve draw at Milan

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.