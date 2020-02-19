Atletico edge Liverpool 1-0 with vintage defensive display
>> Reuters
Published: 19 Feb 2020 04:03 AM BdST Updated: 19 Feb 2020 04:06 AM BdST
Champions League holders Liverpool will need to summon another famous European comeback at Anfield next month after they were beaten 1-0 away to Atletico Madrid in their last-16 first leg on Tuesday.
Spain midfielder Saul Niguez struck the only goal of the game in the fourth minute by bundling into the net from close range following a corner, their traditional weapon of choice in recent years.
Liverpool, who have won 25 of 26 Premier League games this season and are on course for a record-smashing title win, missed a series of chances to equalise in the second half, with Mohamed Salah and captain Jordan Henderson coming closest to scoring.
Juergen Klopp's side play at home to Atletico on March 11 in the return leg at Anfield, where they produced an incredible 4-0 win over Barcelona in last year's semi-final second leg after losing the first match 3-0.
Atletico's Wanda Metropolitano stadium was the scene of Liverpool's 2-0 triumph over Tottenham Hotspur in last year's final but they faced a very different type of atmosphere this time around.
Clouds of billowing red smoke greeted the Atletico bus when it arrived at the ground as the home supporters stoked up a scorching atmosphere throughout the game to give their side a lift in the middle of their worst season in recent memory.
Diego Simeone's men have looked nothing like the sides that reached the 2014 and 2016 Champions League finals and challenged Real Madrid and Barcelona's duopoly of La Liga for most of this campaign. They trail league leaders Real by 13 points.
But on Tuesday they produced a vintage defensive display, sitting deep and barely giving Liverpool any space for their attacking trident of Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane to work their usual magic.
Mane was fortunate not to be sent off late in the first half after clashing with Sime Vrsaljko while on a yellow card and he was swiftly substituted by Klopp for Divock Origi, who scored the second goal in last year's final.
He caused little disquiet to Atletico's towering defenders, yet Salah should have levelled with a header which went wide of the near post, while Henderson also narrowly missed the target from inside the area later on.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Atletico edge Liverpool 1-0 with vintage defensive display
- Dortmund beat PSG 2-1 with sensational Haaland double
- Coronavirus scare forces Bangladesh to postpone international archery competition
- PSG held to 4-4 draw at Amiens after remarkable comeback
- Barca sneak past Getafe to keep pressure on Real
- Man City banned from European competition for two seasons by UEFA
- Ronaldo penalty earns Juve draw at 10-man Milan
- Bangladesh boy Ruman Shana chosen as world's breakthrough archer
- Messi leads Barca revival in thrilling 3-2 win at Betis
- Ex-Pakistan batsman Jamshed jailed in UK over fixing
Most Read
- Indian actor Tapas Pal dies at 61
- Metro rail replica coach brought to Dhaka to showcase its services
- Chinese ambassador advises against evacuation of 171 Bangladeshis from virus-hit Hubei province
- Exiled Bangladeshi poet Daud Haider falls victim to credit card fraud in India
- Coronavirus infections slow in China as Apple becomes latest business casualty
- India summons Turkish envoy over Erdogan's remarks on Kashmir
- Don't look for alternative trade partners: Chinese envoy to Bangladeshi businessmen
- HSBC to slash investment bank, 35,000 jobs in strategy overhaul
- Hundreds of Americans flown home from cruise ship, 14 with coronavirus
- How China tracked detainees and their families