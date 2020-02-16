PSG held to 4-4 draw at Amiens after remarkable comeback

The result left leaders PSG 13 points clear of second-placed Olympique Marseille after manager Thomas Tuchel rested several regular starters ahead of Tuesday's first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash with Borussia Dortmund.

The makeshift line-up, with midfielder Ander Herrera playing in an unfamiliar right-back role, looked all at sea in the opening half as goals from Serhou Guirassy, Gael Kakuta and Fousseni Diabate gave 19th-placed Amiens a 3-0 lead.

Guirassy fired Amiens ahead with a crisp fifth-minute finish and Kakuta made it 2-0 with a rasping shot from 18 metres which gave visiting goalkeeper Keylor Navas no chance.

A huge shock seemed to be on the cards when Diabate capped a jinking run through the middle with a low shot which went in off the post, but Herrera pulled one back on the stroke of halftime when he steered in a Julian Draxler corner.

The Spaniard's goal turned the match on its head as a pair of headers by centre back Tanguy Kouassi levelled the score inside the opening 20 minutes of the second half.

Amiens were again undone by set pieces, as Draxler swung in another corner for Kouassi to rise above his marker and head it home. Five minutes later, he met Angel Di Maria's cross at the far post to silence the home fans.

With Amiens on the back foot, it was no surprise that PSG grabbed a 4-3 lead in the 74th minute as Mauro Icardi popped up at the far post and tapped in a fine low cross by Juan Bernat.

But the visitors then missed several gilt-edged chances with Edinson Cavani, who was looking for his 200th goal for PSG in all competitions, particularly guilty of poor finishing.

His astonishing miss in the dying minutes was punished moments later at the other end as Guirassy levelled with a fine finish from inside the penalty area after he was put through by substitute Quentin Cornette.

Marseille visit fourth-placed Lille and Stade Reims are at home to third-placed Rennes in Sunday's standout fixtures.