Bangladesh boy Ruman Shana chosen as world's breakthrough archer
Sports Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Feb 2020 09:30 PM BdST Updated: 10 Feb 2020 09:30 PM BdST
Ace archer Ruman Shana has been named the breakthrough athlete of 2019 by the World Archery Federation, capping off his annus mirabilis in the sport.
Bangladesh's German coach Martin Frederick was also adjudged coach of the year by archery's governing body on Monday.
The awards are decided by a combination of public and expert votes.
Ruman began the year with a silver medal in the ISSF World Ranking Championship in Dhaka before bagging a historic bronze medal at the world championships which clinched Bangladesh's first-ever berth in an Olympic Games.
The Khulna native also snagged a gold media in the Asia Cup and added three more in the South Asian Games later in the year.
Ruman was also nominated for the athlete of the year title in the recurve men's category but he lost out on the award to American archer Brady Ellison.
But the 24-year-old has no regrets about missing out on the award as he vowed to build on his successes moving forward.
"This is a big achievement for me. I never thought I could achieve such an honour. But I wouldn't have been disappointed even if I didn't get it as I thought the nomination was in itself a big achievement," he told bdnews24.com.
"It has made the road ahead even more challenging. The Olympics are coming up and I hope I can keep up my performance there and bring success to Bangladesh."
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bangladesh boy Ruman Shana chosen as world's breakthrough archer
- Messi leads Barca revival in thrilling 3-2 win at Betis
- Ex-Pakistan batsman Jamshed jailed in UK over fixing
- Barca dumped out of Cup by last-gasp Athletic strike
- Real Madrid knocked out of Cup 4-3 by visitors Sociedad
- Police arrest two West Ham fans for alleged homophobic gestures
- Teenager Fati back among the goals as Barca see off Levante
- Barca sign Portuguese Trincao, Brazilian Fernandes
- Messi on song as Barca ease into Copa quarters
- Bryant, widely considered one of basketball's greatests
Most Read
- Bangladesh win their first World Cup, dethrone India to take U19 cricket crown
- Migrant worker in Singapore is first Bangladeshi coronavirus patient
- Two teenage girls raped in Dhaka
- HC declares gambling illegal in Bangladesh
- Govt plans to float shares of 4 state-owned banks by September: finance minister
- China's coronavirus deaths surpass SARS as country plans halting return to work
- Govt raises salary of primary school assistant teachers
- Hamid, Hasina lead nation to congratulate World Cup-winning U19 team
- Coronavirus epidemic reaches bleak milestone, exceeding SARS toll
- Radwan Mujib Siddiq visits Dhaka Art Summit