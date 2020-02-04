Home > Sport

Police arrest two West Ham fans for alleged homophobic gestures

  >>  Reuters

Published: 04 Feb 2020 01:54 AM BdST Updated: 04 Feb 2020 01:54 AM BdST

Two West Ham United fans were arrested on suspicion of making homophobic gestures during Saturday's 3-3 Premier League draw with Brighton & Hove Albion at the Olympic Stadium, the Metropolitan Police have said.

The two men have been released under investigation along with a third West Ham fan arrested on suspicion of common assault in a separate incident during the match.

"Police made three arrests at the West Ham United v Brighton football match at the Olympic Stadium on Saturday, Feb 1," a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said in a statement.

"Two male West Ham fans were arrested on suspicion of making homophobic gestures. One male (also a West Ham fan) was arrested on suspicion of common assault.

"They were taken to east London police stations where they were subsequently released under investigation. Enquiries continue."

West Ham said the fans would be banned for life if found guilty of discriminatory behaviour.

"West Ham United is disgusted to hear of alleged homophobic incidents at the game against Brighton & Hove Albion," the club said.

"The matter is now with the police but anyone found guilty of acting in a discriminatory manner will be banned for life from London Stadium and from travelling with the club."

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Barca see off Levante

Barca sign Portuguese Trincao

Messi on song as Barca ease into Copa quarters

Former NBA player Kobe Bryant attends a community screening for the film

NBA icon Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash

Kobe Bryant waves to the crowd near the end of a 120-111 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena. David Richard-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Bryant, one of basketball's greatests

A worker in a protective suit speaks with staff members at the Wangfujing subway station, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus, in Beijing, China January 26, 2020. Reuters

Olympic qualifiers moved from China to Sydney

Barca overpowered by rampant Valencia

Football - FC Barcelona Training - Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper, Barcelona, Spain - January 18, 2020 FC Barcelona coach Quique Setien and Lionel Messi during training REUTERS/Albert Gea

Barca struggling to digest Setien's ideas

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.