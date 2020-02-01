Home > Sport

Barca sign Portuguese Trincao, Brazilian Fernandes

Barcelona have snapped up Portuguese forward Francisco Trincao from Braga for 31 million euros ($34 million), the Spanish champions said in a statement on Friday.

The club also announced the signing of 21-year-old Brazilian midfielder Matheus Fernandes from Palmeiras for a fee of seven million euros, which could reach 10 million with add-ons.

Trincao, 20, will join on July 1 and sign a contract until June 2025 containing a release clause of 500 million euros.

The forward made his top-flight debut for Braga last season and has made four league starts this campaign, scoring twice.

Defensive midfielder Fernandes, who has been capped at Under-17 and Under-20 level, will also join Barca on July 1 on a five-year deal, with a release clause of 300 million euros.

