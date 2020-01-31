Home > Sport

Messi on song as Barca ease into Copa quarters

  >>  Reuters

Published: 31 Jan 2020 02:57 AM BdST Updated: 31 Jan 2020 02:57 AM BdST

A Lionel Messi-inspired Barcelona eased past Leganes 5-0 on Thursday to reach the Copa del Rey quarter-finals.

Leganes, second-bottom of La Liga, made a number of changes from the side that secured a 0-0 draw against Atletico Madrid at the weekend and a full-strength Barca took advantage.

Last season's Copa runners-up went ahead after four minutes when Nelson Semedo raced onto Messi's through ball and squared for Antoine Griezmann to finish from close range.

Griezmann was denied a second after a lengthy VAR stoppage deemed the French forward offside in the build-up.

Messi turned provider when Clement Lenglet nodded in from a corner to double the Catalan side's advantage.

The Argentine added a deflected third on the hour before rounding off the scoring in the final minute after substitute Arthur had netted the fourth.

Barca joined Real Madrid, Villarreal, Athletic Bilbao, Granada, Real Sociedad and holders Valencia in the pot for Friday's draw.

Sevilla visit second tier Mirandes later on Thursday in the final round of 16 game.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Former NBA player Kobe Bryant attends a community screening for the film

NBA icon Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash

Kobe Bryant waves to the crowd near the end of a 120-111 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena. David Richard-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Bryant, one of basketball's greatests

A worker in a protective suit speaks with staff members at the Wangfujing subway station, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus, in Beijing, China January 26, 2020. Reuters

Olympic qualifiers moved from China to Sydney

Barca overpowered by rampant Valencia

Football - FC Barcelona Training - Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper, Barcelona, Spain - January 18, 2020 FC Barcelona coach Quique Setien and Lionel Messi during training REUTERS/Albert Gea

Barca struggling to digest Setien's ideas

Soccer Football - Argentina - La Plata, Argentina - Sep 8, 2019 Gimnasia y Esgrima new coach Diego Maradona during press conference REUTERS

Argentine club makes throne for Maradona

Representational image. REUTERS

Coronavirus spotlights Japan contagion risks

Barca overcome Ibiza scare

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.