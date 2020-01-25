Argentine club makes throne for coach Maradona
>> Reuters
Published: 25 Jan 2020 12:45 PM BdST Updated: 25 Jan 2020 12:45 PM BdST
His nickname is God but Diego Maradona is being treated as a king by his club, who have made a special throne for the 59-year-old coach to use on the sidelines of each home game.
Gimnasia y Esgrima will auction the high-backed chair, decked out in the club colours of blue and white and replete with the official crest and initials DM, after each home match.
Photo taken via Twitters
Photo taken via Twitters
The club said Maradona will also sign replicas of the throne to be sold in the club shop. He signed his first chair on Friday before Gimnasia's Superliga game with Velez Sarsfield.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Coronavirus spotlights Japan contagion risks as Olympics loom
- Griezmann double ends Ibiza party in Copa del Rey
- Liverpool go 16 points clear with 2-0 win over United
- Matin brace fires Bangladesh into Bangabandhu Gold Cup semifinals
- Ernesto Valverde and the prison of Barcelona’s past
- Barcelona sack coach Valverde, appoint Setien till June 2022
- Badminton world No.1 Momota injured in crash in Malaysia, driver killed
- Real overcome Atletico in shootout to win Super Sup in Saudi Arabia
- Palace held by 10-man Arsenal as Aubameyang sees red
- Barca striker Suarez faces knee surgery
Most Read
- BNP mayor candidates pay respects at Annisul Huq’s grave
- RAB destroys four poppy fields in Bandarban
- Bangladesh win toss, bat first in 1st T20 against Pakistan
- Malik's 58 guides Pakistan to victory against Bangladesh in first T20
- BSF ‘apologises’ for killing three Bangladeshis in border firing
- China heads into Lunar New Year on shutdown as virus spreads to Europe
- Bangladesh post 141 against Pakistan in first T20
- Toufique Imrose Khalidi appears ‘frustrated’ with pace of ACC probe
- US says 34 troops diagnosed with traumatic brain injury after Iran strike
- Man, 26, shoots parents and four other family members dead in Germany