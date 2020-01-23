Home > Sport

Griezmann double ends Ibiza party in Copa del Rey

  >>  Reuters

Published: 23 Jan 2020 03:02 AM BdST Updated: 23 Jan 2020 03:02 AM BdST

Barcelona's Antoine Griezmann struck a late double to help them come from behind to beat Spanish third-tier side UD Ibiza 2-1 and avoid an embarrassing Copa del Rey last-32 exit on Wednesday.

Javi Perez put Ibiza ahead after nine minutes and the hosts had a second goal disallowed before Rai Nascimento hit the post with Barcelona floundering.

Quique Setien's side dominated the ball, as they did on the coach's debut against Granada last weekend, but created no chances until Griezmann fired home in the 72nd minute.

The French forward then drilled in the second goal in the 94th minute to prevent extra time and send last year's runners-up into the last 16.

This is the first edition of the competition since it switched to a single-match format so Barcelona had no return at the Camp Nou to fall back on, although they did not play as if that were the case.

Setien left Lionel Messi at home and played youth talents like Riqui Puig and Ansu Fati along with some first-team regulars, hoping that blend would be enough to take the record 30-times champions through.

Operating in a new 3-4-3 system, however, Barcelona did not get going and the hosts took full advantage, leading for over an hour.

"We didn't have a single shot in the first half, it was a new system and we had to get used to it," Griezmann told DAZN.

"We have to build confidence with the ball, move more in attack, understand the coach's tactics.

"We did a good job, especially in the second half, and I have to thank my team mates for the passes that let me score. I had two chances and they went in."

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Liverpool beat Man Utd 2-0

Bangladesh in Bangabandhu Cup semis

File Photo: Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde. Football - La Liga Santander - Celta Vigo vs FC Barcelona - Balaidos, Vigo, Spain - April 17, 2018. REUTERS

Valverde and the prison of Barca’s past

FC Barcelona's coach Ernesto Valverde leaves Joan Gamper training camp, as the team's logo is reflected on the window of his car, Barcelona, Spain January 13, 2020. Reuters

Barca sack Valverde

Emergency personnel are seen at the site of a vehicle collision where world number one men's badminton player Kento Momota of Japan was injured, at Seri Kembangan, Selangor, Malaysia Jan 13, 2020. REUTERS

Badminton world No.1 hurt in Malaysia crash

Real claim Super Cup with shootout win over Atletico

Palace held by 10-man Arsenal

Suarez faces knee surgery

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.