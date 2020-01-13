Real overcome Atletico in shootout to win Super Cup in Saudi Arabia
>> Reuters
Published: 13 Jan 2020 03:11 AM BdST Updated: 13 Jan 2020 03:30 AM BdST
Real Madrid beat city rivals Atletico Madrid 4-1 in a penalty shootout to win the first edition of the revamped Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia following a goalless draw after extra time in a tense final on Sunday.
Captain Sergio Ramos calmly sent Atletico keeper Jan Oblak the wrong way to convert the decisive fourth penalty for Real to seal the first trophy of the season after Dani Carvajal, Rodrygo Goes and Luka Modric had scored for his side.
Saul Niguez struck the post with Atletico's first penalty while Thomas Partey's effort was punched away by Thibaut Courtois in a nightmare start to the shootout for Diego Simeone's side, with only Kieran Trippier scoring for them.
Real midfielder Federico Valverde was sent off in the 115th minute for hauling down Alvaro Morata when the Spain striker was through on goal, but Zinedine Zidane's side survived the final stretch of the game to force penalties.
They kept their nerve in the shootout to win the Super Cup for the 11th time and earn a 10th trophy under coach Zidane, their first since the Frenchman returned to the role last March after resigning in 2018.
The shootout victory also preserved Zidane's flawless record in finals, with the Frenchman winning all nine showpieces he has reached with Real as coach.
Oblak and Courtois were the top performers in a cagey 90 minutes which forced extra time for the fifth consecutive final between the city rivals since 2013.
Courtois made an outstanding save to deny Morata late in regulation time after a sumptuous pass from Trippier while Slovenian international Oblak made a superb double save in the extra period to thwart Luka Modric and then Mariano Diaz.
The Super Cup was the traditional season curtain-raiser between the league and Cup winners before the competition was expanded to four teams by the national federation last November and moved to Saudi Arabia in a three-year deal worth a reported 120 million euros ($133 million). ($1 = 0.8995 euros)
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Palace held by 10-man Arsenal as Aubameyang sees red
- Barca striker Suarez faces knee surgery
- Atletico stun Barca 3-2 to set all-Madrid Super Cup final
- League Cup final in sight for Man City after 3-1 win at United
- Ronaldo scores second-half hat-trick as Juve thump Cagliari
- Bashundhara win maiden Federation Cup title bearing Rahmatganj 2-1
- Vidal bonus dispute clouds Barca's derby preparations
- Jesus double helps Man City inflict first defeat on Ancelotti
- Arsenal dominate Manchester United in first win for Arteta
- Maradona is coming to Bangladesh
Most Read
- Bangladesh announces state mourning on Monday for Sultan Qaboos of Oman
- Hasina will leave Dhaka for UAE Sunday to attend sustainability week event
- Mashrafe needed 14 stitches to sew wound sustained during BPL match
- Iran's Guards knew missile to blame on day Ukraine plane crashed
- Four more devotees die at Bishwa Ijtema grounds in Tongi
- Four wounded in attack on Iraqi military base that houses US forces
- Hasina makes Sayeed Khokon member of Awami League central committee
- Seven days in January: how the US and Iran approached the brink of war
- 'Our enemy is here': Iran protesters demand leaders quit after plane is downed
- Shanto’s T20 century for Khulna outshines Dhaka’s 205 in BPL