Real overcome Atletico in shootout to win Super Cup in Saudi Arabia

Captain Sergio Ramos calmly sent Atletico keeper Jan Oblak the wrong way to convert the decisive fourth penalty for Real to seal the first trophy of the season after Dani Carvajal, Rodrygo Goes and Luka Modric had scored for his side.

Saul Niguez struck the post with Atletico's first penalty while Thomas Partey's effort was punched away by Thibaut Courtois in a nightmare start to the shootout for Diego Simeone's side, with only Kieran Trippier scoring for them.

Real midfielder Federico Valverde was sent off in the 115th minute for hauling down Alvaro Morata when the Spain striker was through on goal, but Zinedine Zidane's side survived the final stretch of the game to force penalties.

They kept their nerve in the shootout to win the Super Cup for the 11th time and earn a 10th trophy under coach Zidane, their first since the Frenchman returned to the role last March after resigning in 2018.

The shootout victory also preserved Zidane's flawless record in finals, with the Frenchman winning all nine showpieces he has reached with Real as coach.

Oblak and Courtois were the top performers in a cagey 90 minutes which forced extra time for the fifth consecutive final between the city rivals since 2013.

Courtois made an outstanding save to deny Morata late in regulation time after a sumptuous pass from Trippier while Slovenian international Oblak made a superb double save in the extra period to thwart Luka Modric and then Mariano Diaz.

The Super Cup was the traditional season curtain-raiser between the league and Cup winners before the competition was expanded to four teams by the national federation last November and moved to Saudi Arabia in a three-year deal worth a reported 120 million euros ($133 million). ($1 = 0.8995 euros)