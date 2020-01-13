Home > Sport

Badminton world No.1 Momota injured in crash in Malaysia, driver killed

  >>  Reuters

Published: 13 Jan 2020 12:45 PM BdST Updated: 13 Jan 2020 12:45 PM BdST

Previous Next
Badminton world number one Kento Momota was injured in a pre-dawn vehicle collision in Malaysia on Monday, just hours after he secured his first victory of the season at the Malaysia Masters.

The Japanese shuttler and three others were thought to have been en-route to Kuala Lumpur international airport when the hired van they were in rammed into the rear of a 30-tonne truck, according to statements from the police and local fire department.

The driver of the van was killed in the incident, and his body had to be cut free from the wreckage.

Police and Malaysia's badminton association (BAM) said that in addition to Momota, the three others involved in the incident were his physiotherapist, his assistant coach and a Badminton World Federation official.

Members of the media wait outside the Putrajaya Hospital for Japanese badminton player Kento Momota after his injury in a pre-dawn vehicle collision in Putrajaya, Malaysia, Jan 13, 2020. REUTERS

Members of the media wait outside the Putrajaya Hospital for Japanese badminton player Kento Momota after his injury in a pre-dawn vehicle collision in Putrajaya, Malaysia, Jan 13, 2020. REUTERS

The association said in a statement that Momota suffered multiple lacerations to his face and a fractured nose.

Malaysia's Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad said the four were in stable condition and would be discharged once hospital officials were satisfied they were fit to be released.

"Based on investigations and CT scans, there are no major injuries... they are now stable and will be given continued treatment and remain under observation for now," Dzulkefly said briefly outside Putrajaya Hospital where the four are being treated.

Japan's ambassador to Malaysia, Hiroshi Oka, who was with Dzulkefly on the visit, was grateful for the "care and support" given to those involved in the crash.

On Sunday, Momota defeated former world champion Viktor Axelsen to win the Malaysia Masters, the first tournament of the BWF 2020 World Tour season. 

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Real claim Super Cup with shootout win over Atletico

Palace held by 10-man Arsenal

Suarez faces knee surgery

Atletico stun Barca

Man City beat United 3-1

Ronaldo scores second-half hat-trick

Bashundhara win Federation Cup

Barcelona's Lionel Messi comes on as a substitute to replace Barcelona's Arturo Vidal. Football - La Liga Santander - FC Barcelona v Athletic Bilbao - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - September 29, 2018. Reuters

Vidal bonus dispute hits Barca

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.