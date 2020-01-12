Barca striker Suarez faces knee surgery
>> Reuters
Published: 12 Jan 2020 12:50 AM BdST Updated: 12 Jan 2020 12:50 AM BdST
Barcelona forward Luis Suarez is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after the Spanish champions announced he is to undergo surgery to treat a knee problem.
A statement from Barca on Saturday said Suarez would be treated for an injury on the external meniscus on his right knee on Sunday by club doctor Ramon Cugat and after the procedure the club would release further details on when he will return.
The Uruguay forward, 32, has made 23 appearances for Barca this season in all competitions, scoring 14 goals. He completed 90 minutes in Barca's 3-2 defeat by Atletico Madrid on Thursday which saw them exit the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia.
Suarez underwent surgery on the same knee last May, which forced him to miss the Copa del Rey final defeat to Valencia, although he recovered in time to feature for Uruguay in the Copa America.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Atletico stun Barca 3-2 to set all-Madrid Super Cup final
- League Cup final in sight for Man City after 3-1 win at United
- Ronaldo scores second-half hat-trick as Juve thump Cagliari
- Bashundhara win maiden Federation Cup title bearing Rahmatganj 2-1
- Vidal bonus dispute clouds Barca's derby preparations
- Jesus double helps Man City inflict first defeat on Ancelotti
- Arsenal dominate Manchester United in first win for Arteta
- Maradona is coming to Bangladesh
- Controversial Mane goal gets Liverpool past battling Wolves
- Man United up to fifth with 2-0 win at Burnley
Most Read
- Hasina opens countdown to 100 Years of Mujib
- Bangladesh builder delivers two more ships to Indian firm
- Ukrainian aircraft was shot down in Iran due to human error: Iran military statement
- US military unsuccessfully targeted second Iranian official in Yemen
- Iran's Guards knew missile to blame on day Ukraine plane crashed
- RAB seizes counterfeit currencies in Dhanmondi house
- Police search for four after girl, 11, is raped in Dhaka
- Five arrested for alleged rape of 13-year-old girl in Dhaka
- Behind campus attack in India, some see a far-right agenda
- MPs can do everything but campaigning in city polls: Tofail