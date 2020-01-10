Atletico stun Barca 3-2 to set all-Madrid Super Cup final
>> Reuters
Published: 10 Jan 2020 03:27 AM BdST Updated: 10 Jan 2020 03:27 AM BdST
Atletico Madrid pulled off a stunning turnaround to beat Barcelona 3-2 in an enthralling Spanish Super Cup tie in Saudi Arabia and book their place in the final of the revamped competition where they will face Real Madrid.
Argentine forward Angel Correa struck the decisive goal in the 86th minute to complete an unlikely late comeback for Atletico after Barca had dominated the second half and had two goals ruled out following VAR reviews.
Substitute Koke had put Atletico in front at the start of the second half but Lionel Messi levelled in the 51st minute. Messi soon put the ball in the net again but his second effort was ruled out for handball following a VAR review.
Former Atletico striker Griezmann did put Barca in front in the 65th while Gerard Pique thought he had extended their lead moments later but that goal was also ruled out after a VAR review, this time for a fractional offside against Arturo Vidal.
Atleti had spent most of the second half trying to stop waves of Barca attacks but got a lifeline when substitute Vitolo was tripped by goalkeeper Neto and striker Alvaro Morata equalised from the penalty spot in the 81st minute.
Stand-in keeper Neto was also at fault for the winning goal, failing to properly block Correa's shot which bounced into the net to cap an incredible match.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- League Cup final in sight for Man City after 3-1 win at United
- Ronaldo scores second-half hat-trick as Juve thump Cagliari
- Bashundhara win maiden Federation Cup title bearing Rahmatganj 2-1
- Vidal bonus dispute clouds Barca's derby preparations
- Jesus double helps Man City inflict first defeat on Ancelotti
- Arsenal dominate Manchester United in first win for Arteta
- Maradona is coming to Bangladesh
- Controversial Mane goal gets Liverpool past battling Wolves
- Man United up to fifth with 2-0 win at Burnley
- Chelsea earn late comeback win over Arsenal after Leno blunder
Most Read
- Trump backs away from further military conflict with Iran
- Fire burns down Frutika shop at Dhaka trade fair
- Iran strikes harsh tone after US backs off further conflict
- Luxury watches are gifts from Awami League activists, Obaidul Quader says
- Boeing 737 plane crash in Iran prompts conflicting statements
- Mojnu, lone suspect in the rape of Dhaka University student, is a serial rapist: RAB
- Its barrage left little damage, but Iran has deadlier weapons
- Iran’s long night is capped by an earthquake
- Police get 7 days to grill Mojnu over rape of DU student
- Dhaka bourse loses Tk 710 billion in a year as stocks bleed