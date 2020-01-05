Home > Sport

Bashundhara win maiden Federation Cup title bearing Rahmatganj 2-1

  Sports Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 05 Jan 2020 06:41 PM BdST Updated: 05 Jan 2020 06:59 PM BdST

Bashundhara Kings have clinched their maiden Federation Cup title by beating Rahmatganj MFS 2-1 in the final.

Rahmatganj equalised in the second half after conceding in the first but an error by their goalkeeper Russell Mahmud Liton handed Bashundhara the victory at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka on Sunday.

Rahmatganj conceded first in the 41st minute when Daniela Solera scored for Bashundhara with a header from a cross by Biswanath Ghosh.

Bashundhara continued to mount pressure on Rahmatganj, who had knocked out heavyweights Abahani and Mohammedan.

Rahmatganj equalised in the 63rd minute when Gambian forward Momodou Bah headed home from a corner kick.

Solera sprinted to the post to snatch the ball and score the winner when keeper Liton was trying to waste time following a back-pass.

Biswanath was awarded the player of the match while American footballer Sidney Rivera of Bangladesh Police FC scored the most goals – four. Solera was adjudged the player of the tournament.

