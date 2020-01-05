Bashundhara win maiden Federation Cup title bearing Rahmatganj 2-1
Sports Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Jan 2020 06:41 PM BdST Updated: 05 Jan 2020 06:59 PM BdST
Bashundhara Kings have clinched their maiden Federation Cup title by beating Rahmatganj MFS 2-1 in the final.
Rahmatganj equalised in the second half after conceding in the first but an error by their goalkeeper Russell Mahmud Liton handed Bashundhara the victory at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka on Sunday.
Rahmatganj conceded first in the 41st minute when Daniela Solera scored for Bashundhara with a header from a cross by Biswanath Ghosh.
Bashundhara continued to mount pressure on Rahmatganj, who had knocked out heavyweights Abahani and Mohammedan.
Rahmatganj equalised in the 63rd minute when Gambian forward Momodou Bah headed home from a corner kick.
Solera sprinted to the post to snatch the ball and score the winner when keeper Liton was trying to waste time following a back-pass.
Biswanath was awarded the player of the match while American footballer Sidney Rivera of Bangladesh Police FC scored the most goals – four. Solera was adjudged the player of the tournament.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bashundhara win maiden Federation Cup title bearing Rahmatganj 2-1
- Vidal bonus dispute clouds Barca's derby preparations
- Jesus double helps Man City inflict first defeat on Ancelotti
- Arsenal dominate Manchester United in first win for Arteta
- Maradona is coming to Bangladesh
- Controversial Mane goal gets Liverpool past battling Wolves
- Man United up to fifth with 2-0 win at Burnley
- Chelsea earn late comeback win over Arsenal after Leno blunder
- Wolves fight back to beat 10-man City as title fades further
- Win for Ancelotti but Arsenal's Arteta has to settle for draw
Most Read
- Thousands in Iraq mourn top Iranian general killed by US; rockets fired in Baghdad
- Vegetation, water shrink as concrete covers 82pc of Dhaka
- US and Iran exchange more threats as Democrats question timing of strike
- Gold prices surge to six-year high after US killing of Iranian commander
- Onion prices rise again, up to Tk 180 a kg this time in Dhaka
- Dhaka court issues arrest order for former chief justice Sinha over suspicious loans
- Hasina names Nahean as BCL president, Lekhak as general secretary
- Iran to finalise its next nuclear step on Sunday: IRNA
- Malaysia detains 78 Bangladeshis in a drive against illegal immigrants
- He mocks Saudi Arabia on YouTube. Yes, he fears for his safety