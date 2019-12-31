Maradona is coming to Bangladesh
Sports Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 31 Dec 2019 06:47 PM BdST Updated: 31 Dec 2019 06:47 PM BdST
There had been speculations for some days that Dieogo Maradona would come to Bangladesh and finally the football federation has confirmed that the Argentine football great is visiting the country.
His visit will be part of Bangladesh Football Federation’s celebrations of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s birth centenary.
“Maradona’s visit is confirmed,” BFF General Secretary Abu Nayeem Sohag told bdnews24.com on Tuesday.
Talks with Maradona’s agent to fix the time of the visit were under way, he added.
The 59-year old former captain led Argentina to their famous 1986 World Cup victory and Italian club Napoli to European Cup. He also worked as coach of the national team.
Widely revered as the greatest footballer of all time, he is currently the coach of Argentine Primera División club Gimnasia de La Plata.
