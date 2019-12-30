Controversial Mane goal gets Liverpool past battling Wolves
>> Reuters
Published: 30 Dec 2019 01:46 AM BdST Updated: 30 Dec 2019 01:46 AM BdST
A controversial Sadio Mane goal was enough for Premier League leaders Liverpool to secure a nervy 1-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers and open up a 13-point cushion over their nearest challengers on Sunday.
Mane, in his 150th game for the club, netted three minutes before the break only for Adam Lallana to be penalised for handball in the build-up. However, a lengthy VAR review deemed the ball hit the midfielder's shoulder and the goal stood.
Victory means Liverpool have become only the third team to go unbeaten in 50 consecutive home games in the English top flight, while they also closed out 2019 unbeaten at Anfield in all competitions for the fifth time in their history.
Liverpool have 55 points from 19 games, while Wolves are seventh in the table five points behind Chelsea in fourth.
Wolves, who had lost 15 of their previous 17 league visits to Anfield, made four changes from the side that stunned Manchester City 3-2 less than 48 hours previously.
They were the better side for large parts of the contest and might have taken something from the game had Joao Moutinho and Romain Saiss not blasted over presentable opportunities late on.
Liverpool, sporting gold World Champions badges on their shirts after their Club World Cup triumph, were rarely at their brilliant best but showed once again that they appear to have the mettle to claim a first domestic league title in 30 years.
The only goal of the game caused a flurry of controversy.
Referee Anthony Taylor had blown for handball as Lallana brought down Virgil van Dijk’s long ball before Mane swept in a half-volley. A lengthy VAR stoppage ensued before the decision was overturned much to the fury of the Wolves players and bench.
The visitors were then left seething when denied an immediate riposte after Pedro Neto’s effort was disallowed – again following a VAR review – following the most marginal of offside decisions against Jonny Otto.
Wolves coach Nuno Espirito Santo was booked in the aftermath after protesting with fourth official Mike Dean, but following the match he refused to be drawn into a discussion on VAR.
"These decisions are being taken by a referee miles away and he doesn't have the feel for the game," he said.
"What we don't want is (what happened), to come to Anfield, Liverpool, a fantastic team, fantastic fans, fantastic stadium and we are left celebrating a non-goal.
"We had to manage our players. We played 45 hours ago, the way the players coped, a lot of them played 90 minutes in both, it's amazing and it tells you a lot about their character."
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Controversial Mane goal gets Liverpool past battling Wolves
- Man United up to fifth with 2-0 win at Burnley
- Chelsea earn late comeback win over Arsenal after Leno blunder
- Wolves fight back to beat 10-man City as title fades further
- Win for Ancelotti but Arsenal's Arteta has to settle for draw
- Bangladesh uncertain about playing T20s in Pakistan apart from Test series
- Paes, 46, announces 2020 will be his final year as a professional
- Former skipper Arteta returns as Arsenal manager
- Barca, Real share spoils in rare goalless 'Clasico'
- Real Madrid to face Man City, Liverpool meet Atletico
Most Read
- Awami League will name Dhaka mayoral candidates Sunday
- Atiqul, Taposh secure Awami League ticket for Dhaka polls
- Boy, 14, admits to trying to rape 7-year-old girl before she died in Dhaka: Police
- PEC, JSC results to be published on Dec 31
- Customs officials seize 64kg of gold at Dhaka airport
- Hasina inaugurates construction of new airport terminal
- 2 dead and 7 wounded in shooting ambush at music video filming
- Bangladesh Bank official, daughters die in road crash
- Taposh seeks support from Khokon, Atiqul grateful for nomination
- Cold wave likely to continue in northern Bangladesh