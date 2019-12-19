Barca, Real share spoils in rare goalless 'Clasico'
>> Reuters
Published: 19 Dec 2019 03:33 AM BdST Updated: 19 Dec 2019 03:33 AM BdST
Real Madrid outplayed Barcelona for large parts of Wednesday's La Liga clash but were unable to make their dominance count and the 'Clasico' ended goalless to leave the Catalans top of the standings on goal difference.
Both sides had shots cleared off the line and Real's Gareth Bale did put the ball in the net after the interval but his strike was narrowly ruled out for offside and the fixture ended scoreless for the first time since November, 2002.
The draw left Barca top on 36 points after 17 games, with Real also on 36, five clear of third-placed Sevilla.
The game was rescheduled from Oct 26 due to the political turmoil that gripped Catalonia after separatist leaders were given lengthy jail sentences two months ago and was played amid a protest in favour of independence near the stadium.
Local police reported confrontations between officers and protesters outside the ground while play was briefly stopped in the second half when a number of beach balls were thrown on to the pitch amid more chants for freedom for the jailed leaders.
The action on the pitch did not quite live up to the billing or the tense atmosphere in the stands as Barca failed to get going throughout the game and Real bossed the first half.
Barca looked short of ideas, with Lionel Messi being their only source of inspiration.
The Argentine could have broken the deadlock in the first half but Real captain Sergio Ramos slid to the floor to block his goal-bound shot.
Messi later teed up Jordi Alba with a scooped pass but the defender fired just wide, while Barca's all-time top scorer was uncharacteristically sloppy at times and miscontrolled a clear opportunity to strike at goal in the second half.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Real Madrid to face Man City, Liverpool meet Atletico
- Real snatch draw at Valencia with helping header from Courtois
- Liverpool extend lead as Leicester held at home
- Leaders Barca stumble to draw at Sociedad
- Funeral held for bdnews24.com sports journalist Arnab Majumder
- Barca fully focused on Sociedad before Clasico: Valverde
- bdnews24.com sports journalist Arnab Majumder dies at 27
- Barca and Real face stern tests ahead of Clasico
- Arsenal roar back to win group, Kiev, Lazio go out
- Napoli sack coach Ancelotti
Most Read
- Chinese woman is fraudulently enrolled as a voter in Bangladesh
- Fury as freedom fighters are listed as wartime Pakistan collaborators
- Two arrested over murder of Chinese businessman in Banani
- PM’s Military Secretary Zainul Abedin dies at 59
- Bhasan Char housing project for Rohingya exceeds budget target by Tk 7.83 billion
- Govt pays Moon Cinema Hall owner Tk 1 billion in cheque
- PM Hasina instructs ministries to correct list of wartime collaborators
- Bangladesh retracts list of wartime collaborators amid criticism
- Muslim leaders gather in Malaysia for summit shunned by Saudi
- Indian court turns down petition to stop implementation of citizenship law