Leaders Barca stumble to draw at Sociedad
>> Reuters
Published: 15 Dec 2019 12:15 AM BdST Updated: 15 Dec 2019 12:15 AM BdST
Barcelona's six-game winning streak in all competitions came to a halt on Saturday with a 2-2 draw at Real Sociedad which could see the leaders knocked off the top of La Liga by Real Madrid by the end of the weekend ahead of Wednesday's 'Clasico'.
The draw leaves Barca still leading with 35 points from 16 games but Real Madrid, on 34, can take their place at the top if they win at Valencia on Sunday, perfectly setting up a mouth-watering midweek clash between the two giants at the Camp Nou.
Antoine Griezmann levelled for Barca in the 38th minute, scoring against the club where he began his career by nonchalantly scooping the ball over Alex Remiro after being played in by Luis Suarez in a sweeping counter-attack.
Suarez put the Catalans ahead in the 49th minute, passing a lay-off from Lionel Messi into an empty net.
Sociedad levelled shortly after the hour mark, as Barca goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen failed to properly punch away a cross from Nacho Monreal and Swedish youngster Alexander Isak pounced on the loose ball to smash it home from close range.
"Both teams had our moments and our chances and either side could have scored a third goal," said Griezmann.
"It's a shame we could only draw. We gave everything but now we have to learn, improve and focus on the Clasico. They made a very good start and we got our tactics wrong but in the end we fixed it and we created chances to win the game."
Real Sociedad are fourth in the table on 28 points, three points behind third-placed Sevilla.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Leaders Barca stumble to draw at Sociedad
- Funeral held for bdnews24.com sports journalist Arnab Majumder
- Barca fully focused on Sociedad before Clasico: Valverde
- bdnews24.com sports journalist Arnab Majumder dies at 27
- Barca and Real face stern tests ahead of Clasico
- Arsenal roar back to win group, Kiev, Lazio go out
- Napoli sack coach Ancelotti
- Teenager Fati makes history as Barcelona knock Inter Milan out of Champions League
- ICC Chairman Manohar will not seek third term
- Straight shooter: Bangladeshi teen wins archery gold after defying child marriage
Most Read
- Bangladesh newspaper office vandalised after it called hanged war criminal a martyr
- Clashes erupt in Delhi over citizenship law; Japan PM cancels visit
- bdnews24.com sports journalist Arnab Majumder dies at 27
- Four women of Bangladeshi origin win the UK election
- Bangladesh newspaper to face 'legal action' for calling hanged war criminal a martyr
- Onion supplies surge, retail prices plunge by Tk 100 per kg
- Daily Sangram editor remanded in digital security case
- ‘Brexit closure’ - Johnson wins commanding victory in UK election
- Death of Rumpa: No evidence of rape found in autopsy, says doctor
- 19 Bangladeshi men return home after serving jail terms in India